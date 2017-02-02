Artists invited to submit designs for Art Pole Project

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Sculpture Park Inc. (SLSP) is a non-profit foundation established to design and develop, a national open air museum utilising the entire island of St. Lucia.

The various sites of the Sculpture Park will be open year round and will act as a catalyst to heighten aesthetic and creative awareness and add dimensionally to Saint Lucia’s rich folkloric heritage.

The aim of the foundation is to redefine St. Lucia’s public spaces, enhance the island’s natural beauty, assist in creating greater environmental sensitivity, educate and inspire the youth, foster a new culturally perceptive artistic movement and strengthen the overall cultural awareness of both St. Lucians and visitors to St. Lucia. The Project was unveiled to the Royal Academy, London on 11th September, 2014.

We are embarking on our first series of installations – THE ART POLE PROJECT – and we would like to invite ALL artists – Fine Artists, Graphic Artists, Painters and all Creative Minds – to submit designs.

THE ART POLES:

• The poles will be circular in cross-section; of 18 inches in diameter and will vary in height to a maximum of 25 feet

• Selected designs will be transferred to the poles by other ‘stock’ artists

• Each Pole will carry only one design or motif and will be ‘wrapped’ about the pole

• Artists are responsible only for the designs as submitted

• All other material related to the poles: the poles themselves, paint, laminates etc. and/or their installation is the responsibility of the Project

• Each installation will be a grouping of Art Poles (from as few as 1 to any number decided by the select committee)

SUBMISSIONS:

• To be done electronically and submitted via email to artpoles@saintluciasculpturepark.org

• Submissions are FREE – at NO COST to the applicant

• Any one Artist may submit multiple designs

• All entries must be original works of art and must be the property of the submitter. The work(s) must not have been previously published and be free and clear of all encumbrances

• All designs selected for inclusion in the Project will automatically become the property of the Saint Lucia Sculpture Park.

• Design themes are purely within the artists’ discretion.

• Artists will be notified if and when their work is accepted for inclusion into the Saint Lucia Sculpture Park, Art Pole Project.

• Artists, whose works are accepted for inclusion into the Project, will have their names included on the pieces.

• Prizes will be given on merit and at the discretion of the selection committee.

• The Project is funded through private donations; local, regional and international corporations.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: 15th April 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: www.saintluciasculpturepark.org or call 1 758 450 9740.