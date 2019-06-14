Arthur Allain releases music video for St. Lucia Carnival 2019

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — With the St. Lucia Carnival season in full swing, five-time reigning Groovy Monarch of St. Lucia Arthur Allain releases yet another contribution for the Carnival season entitled “You”, which is accompanied by a vibrant and colorful music video, shot and directed by talented and upcoming videographer Benjamin Thomassin of Presh Productions. (SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE)

The song “You” was written by Arthur Allain and was produced by Fast Forward Media Entertainment (producers of “Mama” 2018).

The video follows a theatric love journey, whilst depicting the beauty which is St. Lucia, with varying scenes shot at the Castries Crafts Market, Cap Estate, and even Rat Island.



This is one of three music videos that Arthur plans to release as part of his upcoming 10-track album “EvaLucianary” which also features other carnival contributions such as “Sa a Wed” with Keidel Sonny, My Way #OwnBoss, “True Friends” alongside Hollywood HP, and “For Real” a collaboration with Grenadian soca sensation Valene Nedd.

MORE ABOUT “YOU”

“You” was written by Elijah “Arthur” Allain; recorded by Elijah “Arthur” Allain at Major Records; background vocals by Jesmara Nelson; mixed and mastered by Andrew Denny with production management by Dramacan directed by Presh Productions. Follow Arthur Allain at www.arthurallain758.com; Instagram: @arthurallain758/@evalucian758; and Facebook: Arthur Allain/EvaLucian

