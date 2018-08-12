Arsene James was like a second father, says Chastanet

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said the late Arsene James, former education minister and opposition leader, was more than just his mentor and advisor.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 10, the day of the official funeral, Chastanet wrote that James as in many ways a “second father”.

“He became my rock in so many ways and taught me much about politics and life,” said Chastanet who took over as representative for Micoud South after James resigned just prior to the 2016 General Elections. Chastanet went on to win the seat.

Below is Chastanet’s full social media post:

“As we lay Mr Arsene James to rest later today St.Lucia will mourn the loss of a true statesman and gentleman, par excellence. Not only was he my mentor and advisor but in many ways a second father. No visit to Micoud South was complete without my stopping by his home with his ever-open doors for his counsel and honest conversation.

“He became my rock in so many ways and taught me much about politics and life. He cared only about family, his beloved community, and this beautiful island of ours. Money and material things meant little to him. He wanted the best of everything for the people of Micoud South and was incredibly excited about our shared imminent plans for the constituency’s development.

“Arsene was quite simply the most selfless and humble man I have ever known and I am blessed that God gave me the opportunity to tell him how much I loved him, and what he meant to me. There are no words to describe how much I shall miss him.

“May he rest in perfect peace.”

James passed away on Sunday, July 29 in Martinique after a prolonged illness. He was 73.

The official funeral was held at the Church of the Holy Cross in Desruisseaux, Micoud after laying in state at the House of Parliament.