Arrest warrant issued for cop accused of taking money from motorist to drop traffic charge

(INEWS GUYANA) – An arrest warrant was on Friday afternoon issued for a rank attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) of the Guyana Police Force by Magistrate Ann McLennan when he failed to appear to answer to a charge of obtaining money from road users to drop a traffic charge.

Mark Collins along with his colleague Chris Brown was summoned before the court after they allegedly accepted a ‘bride’ to drop a traffic charge.

The court heard that on December 7, 2017, at the Ruimveldt Police Station, while being employed by the state, the two officers Collins and Brown obtained a sum of $10,000 from Iyana Hutson as inducement or reward to forego instituting charges against Dwayne Dover for a traffic offence he had committed.

While Collins did not make an appearance, his alleged accomplice Brown was placed on $5,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to August 5.