Armed robbery in Castries caught on camera (+video)

(SNO) — Ideal Bakery on Water Works Road in Castries was robbed by two bandits on Monday evening (Nov. 12).

And the whole scenario was captured on security cameras.

The manager of the bakery told St. Lucia News Online that the incident occurred at 7:20 p.m.

A female employee was the only person in the bakery at the time when the two bandits, one armed with a handgun, carried out the robbery from over the counter. The manager said the employee has been left traumatized by the incident. He said this is not the first time the bakery has been robbed.

The bandits fled with an undisclosed sum of cash. See the video below