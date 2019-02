Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 22 Shares

(SNO) — Earlier this week it was the Morne Bakery. This time bandits have hit Ti J’s Ultra Supermarket in Marchand, Castries.

No one was injured.

Two masked individuals, one brandishing a firearm, robbed the business establishment of just over $200 in cash on Thursday, according to sources.

Reports are that the bandits took the tray with the cash inside and made good their escape.