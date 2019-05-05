Armed intruder chopped up by home owner in Berbice, Guyana

(BIG SMITH CRIME WATCH) — A cutlass-bearing home intruder was chopped about his body on Wednesday morning at about 03:30hrs as he attempted to break his way into the home of a middle-aged couple of Lot 57 Vryman’s Erven Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam.

The information reaching BIG Smith Crime Watch suggests that the home of a 53-year-old and 63-year-old was under attack by the 20-year-old suspect who was identified as Paul Young, a resident of Angoy’s Avenue.

The man reportedly used a cutlass to pry open a window to the couple’s home and entered the building. He was confronted by one of his victims whom he chopped to the right arm and palm of his hand.

The victim instinctively armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the suspect a number of chops about his body, causing him injuries to his shoulder, hand and foot.

The police were then called in. They arrived promptly and escorted both the victim and suspect to the hospital where the suspect was placed under guard as he was attended to by medical practitioners at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, the victim has since communicated to the police that he is missing a laptop computer and checks are still being made to ascertain what else might have been removed from the property.

