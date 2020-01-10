Are you registered to vote?

Share This On:

(GIS) – The Saint Lucia Electoral Department has released a revised List of Registered Voters. The second Revised List of Registered Voters for 2019 is now available!!!!!!!!!

The Voters List is now available in all 17 Constituencies on all Public buildings Police stations, Schools, Post offices, Bus shelters and some Private Buildings.

Interested persons can also Visit the website to ensure that they are Registered: https://www.sluelectoral.com/electoral/voter-record-search/; or the App Saint Lucia Electoral, which is available on Google play.

