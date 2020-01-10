Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Are you registered to vote?

By GIS
January 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

voter registration

(GIS) – The Saint Lucia Electoral Department has released a revised List of Registered Voters. The second Revised List of Registered Voters for 2019 is now available!!!!!!!!!

The Voters List is now available in all 17 Constituencies on all Public buildings Police stations, Schools, Post offices, Bus shelters and some Private Buildings.

Interested persons can also Visit the website to ensure that they are Registered: https://www.sluelectoral.com/electoral/voter-record-search/; or the App Saint Lucia Electoral, which is available on Google play.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More GIS News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.