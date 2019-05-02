‘Archives on Parade’ exhibition in May 2019

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Archives Authority of St. Lucia will mount its annual ‘Archives on Parade’ exhibition at the Constitution Park, Castries on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

‘Archives On Parade’ will replicate the current exhibition at the Main Hall of the Archives headquarters at Vigie which was a special presentation celebrating St. Lucia’s journey to political independence.

The theme for the 40th anniversary exhibition is “Saint Lucia’s Independence: 40 years on”.

“The 40th Independence anniversary exhibition has generated so much interest, we thought it is only fitting that many more St. Lucians should be part of that journey,” stated National Archivist, Mrs. Margot Thomas.

“We will try our utmost to have on display as many exhibits as we can,” she noted.

The exhibition will feature newspaper front pages/cover stories covering Saint Lucia gaining associated statehood in 1967 until its political independence on February 22, 1979.

It also chronicles – through stories and photographs – the struggles and triumphs of the people who were directly involved in the process, and provides a diary of the social and economic issues for that period.

“Visitors to the exhibition so far have indicated they were exhilarated by all the information that forms part of the exhibition. Our ‘Archives on Parade’ will give Saint Lucians an opportunity to understand this important part of our history and not only appreciate but feel connected with our achievements over four decades,” said Mrs. Thomas.

The purpose of having the annual ‘Archives on Parade’ is to create public awareness of the work of the National Archives and the services offered to the public.

Apart from the 40th Anniversary of Independence exhibition, visitors can learn about the Genealogical Department where they can delve into their family’s’ histories and start building a family tree. Also, Saint Lucians are invited to share any historical documents they may have in their possession.

The exhibition starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

( 0 ) ( 0 )