Archer outshines Bravo in Hobart win

(CMC) – Barbadian fast bowling sensation Jofra Archer starred yet again as he helped power Hobart Hurricanes to a six-wicket win over Dwayne Bravo’s Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash here Monday.

The 23-year-old, currently eyeing selection for England’s World Cup campaign, snatched three wickets which restricted Stars to 155 for five off their 20 overs at Bellerive Oval.

Sent in, Stars were set back early when Archer removed both openers inside the first six overs, with Travis Dean (11) and Ben Dunk (10) both departing cheaply with 32 on the board.

Captain Glenn Maxwell then stroked 47 from 31 balls with five sixes, reviving the innings in an 87-run, third wicket stand with Nick Larkin whose 45 required 33 deliveries.

When both fell in successive overs to leave the Stars on 123 for four in the 16th over, Marcus Stoinis chipped in with a 15-ball unbeaten 22 to keep the innings going.

However, there was no such enterprise from Bravo who laboured for a run-a-ball 12 before holing out to square on the leg-side.

Archer finished with three for 25 from his four overs.

In reply, captain Matthew Wade hit 52 off 37 balls, putting on 55 for the first wicket with D’Arcy Short who made 34.

Ben McDermott (28) and George Bailey (27) added 52 for the third wicket to keep Hobart on course for victory.

Bravo’s first over leaked 20 runs and overall conceded 38 runs from three overs.