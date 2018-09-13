Archdeacontry Family Day set for September 16, 2018

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Anglican community in Saint Lucia will meet at the Fond Dor Nature and Historical Park in Dennery on Sunday September 16th, 2018 to celebrate family day.

The full day of activities under the theme “Anglicans Embracing Christian Discipleship” will be held under the auspices of the Right Reverend Leopold C Friday, Bishop of the Windward Islands.

Family day will begin with a mass at 10.00 am with the bishop as chief celebrant while the preacher will be the Venerable Christian Glasgow, Rector of the Parish of Holy Trinity with St. Mary the Virgin, La Caye and Archdeacon of Saint Lucia. This mass will be followed by special barbeque lunch. A full programme of games, song, dance, drama, fellowship and fun has been organised for the afternoon for both children and adults.

The head of the Anglican community in Saint Lucia Archdeacon Christian Glasgow has extended an invitation to all Anglicans from around the island and people from the neighbouring communities of La Caye, Dennery to come and demonstrate their faith through worship and fellowship on Sunday 16th September at Fond Dor Nature and Historical Park.

Family day celebrations was established ten years ago and is celebrated in the different parishes of the Anglican Diocese of the Windward islands. It was first held in Saint Lucia in 2010 and has been celebrated here for the past four consecutive years. This year’s activities are jointly organised by all the parishes of the Archdeaconry of Saint Lucia.

The Archdeaconry of Saint Lucia comprises of congregations grouped as follows: the parish of the Holy Trinity in Castries with St. Mary the Virgin in La Caye in Dennery and the parish of Grace Riviere Doree with St. Paul’s in Vieux and Christ the King in Soufriere. Archdeacon Christian Glasgow serves as head of the Anglican community in Saint Lucia and rector of the Holy Trinity, while Rev Eleanor Glasgow Priest-in-charge of Grace Riviere Doree also serves the communities in St. Paul’s and Christ the King.