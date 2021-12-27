 

BREAKING NEWS

1 day agoArchbishop Desmond Tutu, a moral lodestar, has died

4 days agoDasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

6 days agoVenezuela accuses the UK of using ‘tricks’ to seize its gold deposited in The Bank of England

6 days agoUWI Open Campus Appoints New Head of Saint Lucia Site

1 week agoCIP Minister revokes Saint Lucian Citizenship of Nigerian fraudster

 

NewsArchbishop Desmond Tutu, a moral lodestar, has died

St. Lucia News OnlineDecember 28, 20214604 min

Archbishop Desmond Tutu died on December 26th after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of ninety in Cape Town, South Africa. The death of “Arch”, as he was affectionately known in South Africa, has resulted in tributes from Heads of State, Royalty, religious leaders, politicians and activists across the globe.

US president Joe Biden said, “his courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive Apartheid regime in South Africa.”

Among the African leaders, Uhuru Kenyatta said, “Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle”, while Bobi Wine, the Ugandan opposition leader, said “A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life-a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity.”

Queen Elizabeth II in a message on behalf of the Royal Family said they were deeply saddened by the Archbishop’s passing, describing him as “a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.”

A condolence message from the Vatican expressed Pope Francis’ sadness over the death of Archbishop Tutu, while recognizing “his service to the Gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa.” The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said, “Desmond Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action -one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life.”

Former US President Barack Obama joined the chorus of tributes describing the archbishop as “a mentor, a friend and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.”

Martin Luther King’s daughter, Bernice King, said she too was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Tutu and referred to him as a “global sage, human rights leader and powerful pilgrim on Earth… we are better because he was here.”

Archbishop Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. It is generally acknowledged that his crowning moment arrived when he was asked by South Africa’s first black leader, Nelson Mandela, to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated apartheid crimes to bring closure to victims and the nation.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu leaves to mourn his wife Leah of 60 years, their children, Trevor, Theresa, Naomi and Mpho, and sister Gloria.

Post Views: 460

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Dasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Dasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

Dasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

4 days ago
17 min 1677
St. Lucia News Online
Venezuela accuses the UK of using ‘tricks’ to seize its gold deposited in The Bank of England

Venezuela accuses the UK of using ‘tricks’ to seize its gold deposited in The Bank of England

6 days ago
10 min 3362
St. Lucia News Online
UWI Open Campus Appoints New Head of Saint Lucia Site

UWI Open Campus Appoints New Head of Saint Lucia Site

6 days ago
4 min 1101
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.