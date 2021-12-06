The wind is blowing sails into Gros Islet’s Rodney Bay Marina this week, as yachts participating in the 34th Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) continue arriving at the end of the world’s biggest annual yachting race.

IGY Rodney Bay, which runs the marina, has already been welcoming and hosting crews after their grueling trip across the Atlantic.

As of last weekend, the marina is a growing hive of activity, as the usual three-week party-like atmosphere is maintained while yachts arrive daily.

IGY reported the arrival of the first yachts on December 3, opening the way for some 900 crew on 141 yachts that set sail from the Canary Islands in November.

This week will see more yachts and tired crew arriving to sparkling welcomes of gifts, food, drinks — and music.

Crew usually spend between one week and a fortnight on the island scooping-in the various entertainment packages organized – this year under the restraints of the observance of COVID-19 protocols.

ARC 2021 is expected to pump $10.3 million into the economy over the three weeks of activities for sailors and in some cases their families from around the world.