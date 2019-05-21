ARC 2019 Youth Team Announcement

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Can you imagine life without the internet, mobile phones, television, meetings, work, school, shops, or cars? Or a journey where you don’t see land for more than two weeks, where you are guided solely by the elements and can navigate your way by the stars?

Well that’s exactly what the organisers of the famous ARC sailing event are offering a few lucky young Saint Lucians this year: a unique opportunity to get away from the distractions of our digital life for a few weeks, and embark on an epic – and probably life-changing – grand ocean adventure.

As all Saint Lucians proudly know, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the nation’s independence. But 2019 also celebrates another very important long term relationship – it will be the 30th consecutive year that the famous ARC sailing rally arrives on Saint Lucia’s shores.

To celebrate these two milestone anniversaries in Saint Lucia, World Cruising Club, the organisers of the ARC, have devised a unique social initiative specifically designed to offer a thrilling – and fully funded – opportunity to our very own Saint Lucian youth.

Known as the ‘ARC Youth Team’, the initiative will combine a selected group of six lucky Saint Lucians, aged between 18 and 25 years, with another six youth crew from the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, the ARC’s start port on the other side of the Atlantic.

The ARC Youth Team will sail non-stop across 2,700 nautical miles of the Atlantic Ocean with this year’s ARC rally, on board a 72ft ‘Challenge’ yacht, accompanied by a professional Skipper, Mate and two watch leaders.

They will make history as the first ever youth team to cross the Atlantic Ocean as a team originating from the start and finish port of the rally, and they will experience for themselves the emotional rollercoaster and sense of epic achievement that the thousands of other ARC participants have felt over the past three decades, as their Youth Team yacht pulls into Rodney Bay just before Christmas this year.

The Atlantic crossing will be a hands-on experience, and the Youth Team will be expected to get involved with all aspects of sailing the boat, including daily preparation of food and cooking, general maintenance and cleaning. The experience will be hard work, but also challenging, spectacular, emotional, educational, rewarding, confidence-building, and a life lesson in team-building and social awareness.

“This year is the perfect time for us all to recognise the past by celebrating the future, and encourage local youth to follow their dreams. If you are considering a career in the marine industry, and you fulfil the entry requirements, I strongly encourage you to apply immediately!’ says Mr Andrew Bishop, World Cruising Club’s Managing Director.

In support of the initiative, World Cruising Club is funding two of the crew places on board the ARC Youth Team yacht. A specialised team of local volunteers is also helping to coordinate with individuals, organisations and companies in Saint Lucia who have a strong community and philanthropic interest, and who are willing to help financially support the remaining crew places for this important social project.

The crew application window is now open, and World Cruising Club want to hear from passionate Saint Lucians aged between 18 and 25 from all backgrounds. Applications are open to all, and the crew selection process will not be influenced in any way by the applicant’s social, cultural or economic situation – attitude is more important than sailing ability. Successful applicants will act as true international ambassadors for Saint Lucia and be rewarded with a truly life-enriching experience whilst helping to ensure the future of the marine industry of Saint Lucia.

Crew application forms and more information about sponsorship of the ARC Youth Team yacht can be found at www.worldcruising.com/training.

ARC Youth Team Timeline

May 16 – Crew applications open online

June 7 – Crew application deadline

End of June – Announcement of successful Crew applicants

June-August – Crew personal fundraising and sail competency training

September – October Final Crew preparations

November 13 – Bon Voyage Party for Benefactors & Crew in Rodney Bay

November 15 – Saint Lucia youth crew fly to Canary Islands to join the ARC Youth Team boat

November 16 – Saint Lucia crew arrive in Gran Canaria and stay overnight in hotel

November 17 – All Youth Team (Saint Lucia & Gran Canaria) move onto boat in Las Palmas marina

November 24 – Start of ARC 2019 from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

December 11 – ARC 2019 Welcome Party in Rodney Bay including Crew & Benefactor Welcome

December 16 – Final day on-board ARC Youth Team yacht

December 21 – ARC 2019 Prizegiving Ceremony in Saint Lucia

Crew requirements needed to apply

– Aged between 18-25 years (age on 1 October 2019)

– Available from Friday 15 November to Monday 16 December 2019 inclusive

– Full passport valid until at least July 2020

– Sailing experience to the level of RYA Competent Crew or equivalent (note – lack of sailing experience does not exclude applicants – the Organisers will assist with finding suitable sailing training where required, but the cost of this training may be borne by the applicant)

– A reasonable level of physical fitness and mobility

– Be a team player and keen for a challenge – the correct attitude is more important than sailing ability

( 0 ) ( 0 )