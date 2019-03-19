Don't Miss
Applications open for Saint Lucia Summer Employment Programme; deadline is April 30

By Ministry of the Public Service
March 19, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The 2019 Summer Employment Programme is now accepting applications.

The Summer Employment Programme provides students with opportunities to gain practical working experience, particularly as it relates to their chosen areas of study. Successful students under this programme will receive remuneration which can assist them in defraying the cost of schools supplies.

Application forms are currently being received at the Department of the Public Service. The minimum age for application is 16 years. Students should reach the minimum age on or before June 1, in the calendar year in which they apply.

The employment period is two months maximum: June to July or July to August.

Forms for the Summer Employment Programme can be found on the Government of Saint Lucia website (www.govt.lc) or they can be obtained from the Department of the Public Service located on the second floor of the Greaham Louisy Building, Waterfront Castries.

The deadline for the submission of all applications is April 30.

