Applications available for Saint Lucia govt 2020/2021 bursary programme

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation, and Gender Relations invites applications for the Government of Saint Lucia Bursaries for the academic year 2020/2021 to pursue studies at the following institutions:

– Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), Morne Fortune, Castries

– Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), Southern Extension

– Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, CAPE Programme

– Ministry of Education Post Secondary Programme

Please note that in response to the COVID-19 crisis, you will not be required to schedule a face-to-face interview, date and time, however, should additional information be required, you will be contacted for a telephone interview via the contact information you provided on your form.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development (HRD) Unit, Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, at telephone numbers 468-5229/5291/5431 or https://scholarships.education.gov.lc/index.php

The deadline for the submission of the Online Application Form with the required documents is July 31, 2020. — (Ministry of Education)