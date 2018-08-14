Don't Miss
APAEI donates to St Lucia Crisis Centre

By St. Lucia Crisis Centre
August 14, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – APAEI – L’ Association des Parents et Amis des Enfantes Indaptes (The Association of Relatives and Friends with Children with Disabilities of Marie Galante, Guadeloupe remains committed to its partnership with the St. Lucia Crisis Centre.

The APAEI signed on an Agreement with SLCC in 2017. Through the French Organisation’s strong involvement and commitment to serving the public’s interest APAEI has donated the sum Euro$5000.00 (EC$14,422.35) to support the programmes of the SLCC as it strives to fulfil its mandate.

Members of the APAEI and SLCC has embarked on an exchange programme and conducted Training Workshops for members and clients to provide capacity building and enhance the work of the Centre.

As part of the support being provided by the French professionals through the St. Lucia Crisis Centre, a team of special needs children from the Dunnottar School made a successful visit to a similar School in Guadeloupe.

The Director of the APAEI (Association des Parents et Amis des Enfantes Inadaptes) Madame Nadine Pelage will make a courtesy visit to the St. Lucia Crisis Centre on Friday August 10, 2018.

