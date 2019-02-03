Antigua to establish sex offenders’ registry

Share This On:

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) — Residents will soon be alerted when a sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

Attorney General and Public Safety Minister Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin made that disclosure in Parliament this week.

Once convicted, the names of all sexual offenders will be placed on a public registry.

This news follows the establishment hereof a Sexual Offences Model Court last month.

Benjamin, the Parliamentary representative for St. John’s City South, issued a direct warning to the offenders.

“Leave the children alone. I am going to make sure that that is going to be on the list before the end of March of this year. We are going to make certain also to notify the neighborhoods into which you are going to reside,” he said during his contribution to the budget debate.

“Mothers in the community must know that this person is a sexual predator and special care must be taken to protect those young, vulnerable persons.”

Earlier this week, Minister of Sports, National Festivals, Culture and the Arts, Daryll Matthew called on the Attorney General to put legislation in place to prevent convicted and known sexual offenders from hanging around areas – mainly sporting facilities – where young people frequent daily.