Antigua: Police provide reward for capture of wanted man

(CMC) – The Antigua and Barbuda police said they were offering an EC$25,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) reward for information leading to the capture of a 53-year-old man who reportedly shot three members of his family killing two of them earlier this month.

The police in a statement warned the public that Calvin “Burger” James should be considered armed and dangerous after he was linked to the deaths of his niece Tahisha Thomas and her sister-in-law Sanchezca Charles.

Police said he is also wanted in connection with the injury caused to his nephew, Lawrence James, who was also shot during the shooting spree on October 5.

Police believed that James is heavily armed, and is therefore considered to be “and urged the public “not to make any attempts to approach him if or when seen, but instead contact the Rapid Response Unit”.

The police said that James should accept their appeal to surrender himself at any police station with his attorney or any family member immediately.