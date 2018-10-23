Antigua PM on China’s growing influence in the world

Share This On:

(CMC) – Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has some advice to the United States that is concerned at the growing influence of China among developing countries.

He says rather than seek to criticism Beijing, Washington should seek to provide more aid to developing countries rather than spend billions on useless wars.

Browne was critical with Washington after Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is reported to have warned countries against accepting gifts from Beijing.

He also warned developing countries to be wary of Chinese companies coming with projects that seem to good to be true.

But Prime Minister Browne said that Beijing had played a significant role over the years in the socio-economic development of Caribbean countries and that Washington would do well to follow suit and stop wasting resources on useless wars.

“Those who are opposed to China’s deepening influence in the hemisphere need to talk less and perhaps they need to put some diplomatic dollars or development assistance…on the table.

“Perhaps they may wish to consider spending less on artillery. Spend less on useless wars and interventions…in the affairs of other states and to utilise the savings to help underprivileged countries here in the Caribbean and elsewhere”.

Browne said the world is in need of less conflicts and wars.

“So our position is, end the useless conflicts and ideological warfare and help underprivileged countries with their development agenda.

“And let me make the point here too that there is no superior alternative…to humanity,” he added.