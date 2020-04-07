Don't Miss

Antigua: Nurse tests positive for Covid-19

By Antigua Observer
April 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

At least one healthcare worker in Antigua and Barbuda has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, Soria Dupie-Winston, confirmed earlier today that the nurse contracted the virus due to exposure to a patient.
She says while the association is not pleased with the manner in which the health authorities have handled the matter, the association has reached out to the health care worker to ensure that the individual is properly cared for.
In an earlier report, Observer reported that the patient was a female nurse. However, Dupie-Winston was careful not to reveal the gender of the nurse.
She said, “I think more can be done to provide support for that particular nurse. But as an executive, we sprung and we are providing support to that member.”

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – At least one healthcare worker in Antigua and Barbuda has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, Soria Dupie-Winston, confirmed earlier today that the nurse contracted the virus due to exposure to a patient.

She says while the association is not pleased with the manner in which the health authorities have handled the matter, the association has reached out to the health care worker to ensure that the individual is properly cared for.

In an earlier report, Observer reported that the patient was a female nurse. However, Dupie-Winston was careful not to reveal the gender of the nurse.

She said, “I think more can be done to provide support for that particular nurse. But as an executive, we sprung and we are providing support to that member.”

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.