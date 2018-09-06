Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Antigua: Ministry of Health confirms report of suspected death from dengue haemorrhagic fever

By Antigua Observer
September 6, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of one person from suspected dengue haemorrhagic fever and is warning that the number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases will increase over the next two months.

The Ministry said that the death occurred in August and that the male victim came from Trelawny, a parish on the northwest of the country.

Health authorities said that so far the number of dengue cases remains below the epidemic threshold, but provided no figures.

Dengue haemorrhagic fever is a rare complication of dengue fever and results in internal bleeding and bleeding under the skin, which can lead to death.

The Ministry of Health said it would continue to monitor reports of mosquito-borne diseases through its national epidemiological surveillance system, adding that it has begun mosquito-control activities, including a public education campaign, home inspections, destruction of breeding sites and fogging.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is usually a mild illness in which a person may get a fever, headache, joint, and muscle pains and health authorities recommended treatment for the virus is acetaminophen/paracetamol.

“The Ministry of Health urges the public not to use aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen, or any of the medications/pain relievers known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,” it said, adding that these drugs, when used to treat the fever in dengue, have been known to increase the severity of the disease.

It said that immediate medical attention should be sought once an infected person begins to vomit, have severe abdominal pain, develop a petechial rash, feel very weak, or get confused.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.