Antigua: Media personality found guilty of sex offence

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – Media personality Ian “Magic” Hughes was today found guilty of the indecent assault of a young girl.

Indecent assault is a sexual offence which involves touching an individual with indecent intentions, without their permission.

In this case, the jury accepted the 13-year-old girl’s evidence that Hughes inappropriately touched her breasts and tried to force her to kiss him more than once while he was dropping her home.

The indecent assault occurred on the night of June 12, 2012 when the former sports reporter was taking the girl home from a football match.

Hughes was remanded to prison until January 16 next year, pending sentencing. Indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.