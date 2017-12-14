Don't Miss
Antigua: Media personality found guilty of sex offence

By Antigua Observer
December 14, 2017
Magic Hughes

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – Media personality Ian “Magic” Hughes was today found guilty of the indecent assault of a young girl.

Indecent assault is a sexual offence which involves touching an individual with indecent intentions, without their permission.

In this case, the jury accepted the 13-year-old girl’s evidence that Hughes inappropriately touched her breasts and tried to force her to kiss him more than once while he was dropping her home.

The indecent assault occurred on the night of June 12, 2012 when the former sports reporter was taking the girl home from a football match.

Hughes was remanded to prison until January 16 next year, pending sentencing. Indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

