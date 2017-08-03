Antigua gov’t won’t give deadline for Atlantic University School of Medicine to get accredited

The government of Antigua & Barbuda has avoided giving a deadline by which it expects the Atlantic University School of Medicine (AUSM) to get accredited by the regional accreditation authority.
The absence of that accreditation was the reason the medical school felt it necessary to leave St Lucia and move to Antigua.
The school needs to be accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP) and left St Lucia when the government there asked the school to get accredited by 2018.
At Thursday morning’s post-Cabinet press conference, Minister of Information Melford Nicholas would not give a date by which the government wants the school accredited.
However, the information minister said the government is committed to “working with” the school towards the institution becoming CAAM-HP accredited.
This morning the Member of parliament (MP) for All Saints East an St Luke Joanne Massiah said that sufficient diligence on the school was not done.
Nicholas said the St Lucia government was contacted about the moving school, though he did not specify when this contact was made.
The minister also believes the media is too quick to publicize the investor’s setbacks.
country of borbol Antigua will always take them. Some Antigua Govt minister probably got a payment under the table. We cannot ruin our reputation on unaccredited schools, Medical at that!
Yourll st Lucian's are idiots you have a school that is not accredited parents who have wasted their money and the credits their children received from this school are useless nowhere recognises it, so let them go, they've given them enough time to get their act together
So what will happen to the building ? I hope it's put to good use, perhaps another school that would teach various trades. Not every one wants or can afford to be a lawyer or doctor. Give the young people hope and a trade for those who left school and could not afford to go on to higher education. St Lucia School of Management & Hospitality. St Lucia School of Agricultural Science, The Atlantic Culinary Institute. The Atlantic University of Trades and Civil Engineering plumbing, electrical, automotive, masonry lamo the possibilities are endless , but then again you have a government that don't care about poor people. Yu'll hear Trump say he don't want no more unskilled immigrants coming to his place.
This stupid, incompetent and corrupt UWP govt don't realise we need the school more than the school needed us. Wtf they giving them a deadline for. Now so many people who depended on that school now are left in the cold. SMH.
We don't need the school you stupid assssssss
Ignorant fool as you are
You must be an idiot. That is another and more suitable name for a party hack. Accreditation shows that the institution has met acceptable standards and it is of good reputation. You should see this for what it is and not what you want it to be. Would you enroll in for unaccredited education?
That's a smart government. They're willing to work WITH the school instead of against it like our country did. If they manage to get established and everything in order, the country will benefit from all the good things that come with having a university on island. Too bad our island is too backward to get out of the crab in the bucket mentality long enough to work with people instead of against them.
Do your research before you come up in here trying to sound smart by talking a bunch of foolery please
I've done my research, I see you running around name calling and trying to insult people without leaving any constructive comments. You're just angry people are giving an opinion that isn't the same as yours. Grow up.
You need to get rid of all. With them here we now have Muslims and Hindus and believe me we can do without those. Just sorry that renters will suffer a bit.
This is what white people are saying about black people. Stop being a racist bigot