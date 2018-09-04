Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Antigua: Elderly man accused of sex crime on minor

By Antigua Observer
September 4, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – A 70 year old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14 year old girl is now behind bars.

He was denied bail this morning and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison at least until he could secure bail in the High Court.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel refused to grant the man bail when he appeared before her in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, charged with one count of indecent assault. It is alleged he committed the act on the child on August 13, 2018.

His lawyer, Michael Archibald had pleaded with the court to give him bail, while citing that the accused has certain health problems.

But, when asked by the court for supporting medical documents regarding his client’s alleged ailments, the lawyer had none.

The committal hearing has been scheduled for November 14.

While the case is pending, the court has ordered that the child be given counseling.

Under the Sexual Offences Act, indecent assault is described as an offence involving unwanted sexual contact.

The maximum sentence for the crime is five years in jail. The name of the accused cannot be published unless he is convicted.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.