Antigua Daily Observer goes out of print

(ANTIGUA NEWSROOM) – The Daily Observer Newspaper will print its final copy tomorrow, the company has announced.

It comes less than two months after it cut the publication days from six to three.

The company says it is going electronic and will continue to produce a “free paper” exclusively online.

The cash-strapped entity said in a public announcement today that it fast-tracked the e-paper because of an eviction notice it recently received.

Liquidators told management to move out of the former R. Allen Stanford building by the end of October.

The shutting down of its print brings an end to the newspaper business in Antigua as we know it.

The Daily Observer began by fax and emerged to be the only daily in the Eastern Caribbean at one point.

It has been controversial based on its friendly reporting on the main opposition United Progressive Party and its aggression to the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party.