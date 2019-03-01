Antigua: Cruise ship passenger dies after sea mishap

Share This On:

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Feb. 28, CMC – A British cruise ship passenger who encountered difficulties while swimming in Dickenson Bay earlier this week, has died in hospital.

The police have confirmed that the man was pulled from the sea and rushed to hospital where he died shortly after.

“It is something that unfortunately happens in the cruise business with so many passengers coming,” said President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Tourism Association Nathan Dundas.

The Antigua Observer quotes Dundas as saying that the police have completed all the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to have the man’s body returned to the United Kingdom where he resided.

The deceased was visiting Antigua and Barbuda with his wife, who has since returned home.