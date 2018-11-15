Antigua & Barbuda reports strong third quarter growth

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product continues to attract thousands to our shores and this is evident as there has been continual growth in visitor arrivals by air and sea throughout 2018.

According to the quarterly visitor arrivals report released by the statistics department within the Ministry of Tourism and Investment, particularly, the third quarter of 2018, encompassing the months of July to September, Antigua and Barbuda saw increases in both air and sea arrivals for the period when compared to 2017.

Fifty-two thousand, four hundred and ninety-one (52,491) visitors arrived by air to Antigua and Barbuda, an 8.56% increase from 2017. Between July and September, twenty-six thousand, six hundred and thirty one (26,631) visitors arrived by sea, an increase of 36.44% when compared to the total sea arrivals for the previous year 2017.

An 11.99% growth in arrivals from the US Market, the destination’s largest source market, has contributed to the rise in arrivals for the third quarter of 2018 while the UK market experienced a slight decrease of -2.25% from 2017 to 2018.

The Canadian market saw an impressive performance with a growth of 111.79% as the market continues to benefit from increased airlift, brought on by the addition of Sunwing Airlines since November last year, while the Caribbean market continues to hold its own with relatively unchanged figures.

Overall from January to September 2018. The total visitor arrivals recorded for Antigua and Barbuda stand at 744,390, an increase of 12.18% when compared to 2017.

Visitor arrivals will continue to increase for the remainder of 2018 with significant increased airlift from North America as well as a full cruise schedule.