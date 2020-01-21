Antigua & Barbuda CARIFESTA XV logo, management team and preparatory plans unveiled

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday 21st January, during a press conference, the Minister responsible for Sports, Culture, National Festivals and the Arts, Honourable Daryll Matthew, unveiled preparatory plans for CARIFESTA XV, to be held in Antigua and Barbuda in 2021.

During his presentation, Minister Matthew took the opportunity to pay a special homage to the late Director of Culture and CARIFESTA, Vaughn Walter MBE, for his work and input to culture and arts, over the years, and hopes that as a Nation, we will be able to fulfil his dream and legacy through the successful hosting of CARIFESTA XV.

Subsequently, he announced that CARIFESTA will be managed by a Board of Directors, responsible for planning and overseeing several subcommittees. Leading the charge as Chairman of the Board of Directors will be the Honourable Daryll Matthew, and Senator Shenella Govia as Deputy Chairman. The other members of the board will include Dr. Hazra Medica as Executive Secretary to the Board, the Director of CARIFESTA, and representatives from the following entities, namely the Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Finance;National Festivals Office; Ministry of Health, Cultural Development Division; Environment Division; Immigration Department; Security Forces, and the Legal Department.

With regards to the subcommittees, the Minister explained that each subcommittee will report directly to the Board of Directors, and the committees include, Marketing, Protocol, Logistics, Security, Events Planning and Programming, Hospitality, Health and Safety, Volunteer Programme, Cultural Expression, Grand Market, Finance and Transportation. The composition of the respective subcommittees will not be limited to government officials but will also be open to persons within Antigua and Barbuda, who possess the relevant expertise.

The management team working with the CARIFESTA unit to execute a successful festival in 2021 includes, Miss Annette Aflak as Director of CARIFESTA and Mr Michael Freeland as Deputy Director.

In October 2019, the Ministry of Sports, Culture, National Festivals and the Arts launched a CARIFESTA XV Logo Design Competition. During the press conference, Minister Matthew thanked all of the individuals who submitted their designs, and announced that among all of the designers, Mr Gamal Goodwin emerged as the winner of the competition.

Goodwin expressed that his design depicts the splendour and revelry of the Caribbean celebrating the international festival, CARIFESTA, taking place in our home, Antigua and Barbuda.

CARIFESTA XV in Antigua and Barbuda will be staged from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th August 2021, immediately after Antigua’s Carnival.

