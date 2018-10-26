Antigua: Bad drivers fined, licences suspended

Share This On:

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – Two more bad road users have found themselves in court, and after guilty pleas, Jimba Silcott and Alvin Phillip had their driver’s licences suspended.

Magistrate Dexter Wason suspended Silcott’s licence for one year after he admitted guilt to driving without insurance and licence.

For the first charge, he was also fined $1,000 and for not having a valid driver’s licence, he was fined $500.

The magistrate in the traffic court in St. John’s warned Silcott that failure to pay the fines by November 23 would result in him being jailed for 30 days.

Last November, he crashed into another vehicle at the junction of St. Mary’s Street and Independence Drive.

He was speeding at the time. After the crash, he fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Alvin Phillip’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and he has to pay a fine of $1,000 for careless driving.

He crashed into another vehicle while driving in the Darkwood Beach area on Valley Road in December 2016.

Last week, a number of people were convicted for traffic offences and their licences were suspended. Among them were Deily Matos, Clive Oliviera, Joycelyn Browne and Leroy Spencer.

Matos was convicted for dangerous driving and after he pleaded guilty he was ordered jailed for seven days.

Additionally, he had to pay a fine of $1,000 by November 5, and once he’s out of jail, he’s forbidden from driving again for a year, ending October 18, 2019.

Clive Oliveria on the other hand, had his driver’s licence suspended for three months, on conviction for dangerous driving. He too was fined $1,000.

Similarly, Jocelyn Browne of Potters who was driving without insurance, was fined $1,000 and is barred from driving for the next three months.

And, Leroy Spencer, who crashed into Browne’s vehicle on December 29 last year, was fined $1,000 which he had one week to pay. His driver’s licence was suspended for one month.