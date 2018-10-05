Antigua: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run after killing niece and nephew’s fiancé

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) — Calvin “Burga” James is wanted by police for the killing of two people and shooting of a third.

The 53-year-old suspect reportedly fled the scene in Donovans this morning where he allegedly shot his niece, nephew and nephew’s fiancé. The two females have since died while the male is still in surgery.

James escaped in a stolen white Nissan Frontier pickup with the registration plate TEEN.

Lawmen said he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Members of the public are warned not to make any attempts to approach him if or when seen, but instead contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2348 or 464-3938 or to call 911.

An appeal has also been for him to surrender himself at any police station with his attorney or any family member immediately.

James allegedly broke into the victims’ home and opened fire on them after he could not find his sister whom he allegedly injured some time ago over an ongoing land dispute.

The case was before the court up until recently.