Antigua and Barbuda update on Coronavirus/COVID-19

By Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
March 16, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority continues to keep abreast of the latest developments related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and would like to assure travellers that precautionary measures are being implemented to guard against further spread of the virus within the destination.

Antigua and Barbuda has one confirmed case of Coronavirus. The individual is currently in self-isolation at home in Antigua and is being monitored. All identifiable contacts that this person has had, are being investigated.

Antigua and Barbuda remains open for travellers. However, foreign nationals (including passengers and crew) who have travelled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Korea and Singapore the past twenty-eight (28) days, will be not be permitted entry into Antigua and Barbuda. Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda as well as resident diplomats will be allowed entry.

Several precautionary measures have also been put in place including educational campaigns at hotels, with a focus on identifiable prevention, preparation and identification tips. The general public and travellers are reminded to take general measures against becoming ill, which includes regular hand-washing, good cough and sneeze etiquette, social distancing and avoidance of sick persons.

The national multi-sectoral COVID-19 task force established by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda continues to meet regularly, to assess all international and regional developments related to COVID-19.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s response go to: www.ab.gov.ag .

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

