Antigua and Barbuda shuts down border with China due to coronavirus

By SNO Staff
January 31, 2020

Travelers at a train station in China. Photo: CHINATOPIX, via Associated Press

(SNO) – Antigua and Barbuda has shut down its borders with China due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, travelers from the Asian country will not be able to enter Antigua.

The government of Antigua took the decision after World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global health emergency.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his country is taking the matter seriously and that “a global health emergency is also defined by the WHO as a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ and as ‘an extraordinary event’ that is ‘serious.'”

“In this connection, Antigua and Barbuda, as small island communities, has to mitigate against any threat to health of its citizens and residents,” he said.

Browne stated that his country will continue to monitor the situation

“My Government will monitor developments related to the coronavirus and will continue to strengthen its capacity to respond to any eventuality related to this novel virus,” he said. “We also wish to assure the families of Antigua and Barbuda students, now in China, that we will remain in contact with them and take every possible step to ensure their well-being.”

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has infected some 8,200 people in at least 15 countries around the globe.

