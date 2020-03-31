Don't Miss

Antigua and Barbuda shares encouraging ‘messages in the sand’ amid coronavirus pandemic

By Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
March 31, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Antigua and Barbuda is spreading words of encouragement and kindness around the world, by writing messages in the sand, aimed at uplifting persons around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inspiring messages will be written on some of Antigua and Barbuda’s beautiful 365 sandy beaches. Launched by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the ‘Messages in the Sand’ imagery aims to bring a slice of Antigua and Barbuda’s tranquillity to everyone’s home.

The first message in the sand, “Stay Safe” was written on the shore of Antigua’s breath-taking Fort James beach on Monday 30 March and revealed on Tuesday 31 March. Messages will appear across social media, weekly on Mondays.

People can get involved by sending suggestions for messages to be written in the sand, to the Tourism Authority’s social media platforms. To do so, visit the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s social media pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Reply to the ‘Messages in the Sand’ post with your suggestion for a ‘Message in the Sand’, sending motivational affirmations to loved ones, and strangers.

View the first ‘Message in the Sand’ here: Facebook: AntiguaBarbuda; Twitter: @antiguabarbuda; Instagram: @antiguaandbarbuda;

