Antigua and Barbuda featured in popular Bravo television series “Married to Medicine”

(PRESS RELEASE) – Antigua & Barbuda was the obvious choice for the producers from the popular US reality television series Married to Medicine, when the BRAVO network was seeking a romantic and picturesque Caribbean destination to hold a vow renewal ceremony.

Originally planned as a single episode, there was so much on island that the destination will now be featured in three separate episodes this Fall.

Married to Medicine, which boasts a weekly viewership of over 1.5 million, chronicles the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community; with three of the women being doctors themselves while the others are doctors’ wives. It shows the group as they balance their social circles, careers, and families.

“This television shoot provided us with the opportunity to showcase the best of Antigua & Barbuda to a huge audience in our primary source market,” said the Honorable Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism and Investment. “Our resorts, beaches and attractions will stream in to living rooms across the country, and around the world through syndication and digital viewing, over a three-week period in November, a time when our potential visitors are considering and planning their winter holiday escapes,” he concluded.

“Partnering with Married to Medicine for a vow renewal was a perfect fit for Antigua and Barbuda for the sixth season of this incredibly popular show. We were just named as the “Most Romantic Destination in the Caribbean,” by the industry leading WTA awards for the fourth year in a row, and are blessed with diverse topography and activities that allowed for various filming opportunities. We are excited to raise awareness of exactly why viewers should be planning their next trip today,” said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The stunning Tamarind Hills Villas, located on a sunset-facing bluff on Antigua’s glorious west coast, showcasing two of the island’s most beautiful beaches, hosted the cast. The popular show spent ten days in Antigua from May 28 through June 6 earlier this year, filming at a variety of locations and properties. The group was welcomed on-island by the Tourism Cadet Corps, and treated to cocktails and dinner hosted by the Ministry of Tourism at the legendary UNESCO World Heritage Site, Clarence House. Officially re-opened for Prince Harry’s visit, the evening was a truly memorable moment for the cast. Among the highlights of their stay were a visit to Stingray City; culinary classes for the ladies and a cricket match for the gents; and for the finale, a spectacular torch lit dinner on the beach with live entertainment under the stars.

The first of the three episodes filmed in Antigua airs on Sunday, November 4 at 9PM Eastern/8PM Central on BRAVO. The second and third episodes will be broadcast on November 11th and November 17th respectively. Preview Bravo’s Welcome to Antigua episode here: http://www.bravotv.com/video/share/3819586