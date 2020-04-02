Don't Miss

Antigua and Barbuda confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

By Antigua Observer
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment:

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment recently dispatched nine (9) samples of COVID-19 suspected cases to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Two (2) samples returned positive, while seven (7) samples returned negative.

Both confirmed cases are females. One female flew into the island from New York City, United States.

She was quarantined upon arrival and exhibited symptoms that prompted her to be tested. She remains in isolation and recovering well. The second female was a Yacht worker. She is also in isolation and doing well. Both confirmed cases are experiencing mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment continues with aggressive contact tracing, in an effort to ascertain and mitigate further spread of the virus. Additional information will be shared as they become available.

As of today, April 2nd, 2020, Antigua and Barbuda now record nine (9) confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to the virus, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 462-6843, email [email protected] or contact your private health provider via phone. Do not leave your house. Do not take public transportation.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.