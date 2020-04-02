Antigua and Barbuda confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

Share This On:

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment:

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment recently dispatched nine (9) samples of COVID-19 suspected cases to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Two (2) samples returned positive, while seven (7) samples returned negative.

Both confirmed cases are females. One female flew into the island from New York City, United States.

She was quarantined upon arrival and exhibited symptoms that prompted her to be tested. She remains in isolation and recovering well. The second female was a Yacht worker. She is also in isolation and doing well. Both confirmed cases are experiencing mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment continues with aggressive contact tracing, in an effort to ascertain and mitigate further spread of the virus. Additional information will be shared as they become available.

As of today, April 2nd, 2020, Antigua and Barbuda now record nine (9) confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to the virus, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 462-6843, email [email protected] or contact your private health provider via phone. Do not leave your house. Do not take public transportation.

