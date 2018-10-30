Antigua and Barbuda condemns murders at Synagogue in United States

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Antigua and Barbuda government Wednesday described as “a despicable act of terrorism based on religion and ethnicity”, the death of 11 persons murdered at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh last weekend.

In separate letters to the Mayor of Pittsburgh and the Head of the American Jewish Committee Headquartered in New York, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, said St. John’s “would like you to convey to the Jewish people across the United States of America – many of whom we have hosted as visitors to our country – our solidarity with them at this time of grief and sorrow”.

Describing the murder of worshippers at the Jewish Synagogue, as “a despicable act of terrorism based on religion and ethnicity”, Ambassador Sanders said “as a people, who have arisen from the scourge of slavery and racist violence, we strongly condemn the atrocity against your community and we call on all well-thinking people the world-over to raise their voices against such despicable acts”.

He said failure to speak-up, “encourages and emboldens terrorists, racists and extreme groups in their agenda of hate and violence”.

The burial of some of the victims started Wednesday amid a visibly shaken community in Pittsburgh.

Robert D. Bowers, 46, a Pittsburgh resident who the FBI said was not previously known to law enforcement, has been slapped with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses.