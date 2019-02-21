Anse La Raye youths produce film on factors contributing to violence

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(SNO) — Fifteen young people from Jacmel, Millet, Roseau and Vanard — communities in Anse La Raye — have come together to produce a film which identifies and depicts the key risk factors contributing to violence in their communities.

The film was done after they participated in a two-week community film-making project.

It will be screened at the Parish Church Hall in Anse La Raye Village on Thursday, February 21, 2018.

Deputy Director of Youth, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Mary Wilfred, and Program Management Specialist (Youth), USAID, Ryssa Brathwaite, are expected to address the screening.

The film workshop was the second phase of an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Community, Family and Youth Resilience (CFYR) Program.

The first phase comprised a five-day workshop entitled ‘Violence Opposition Initiative for Community Engagement (VOICE)’.

The VOICE program targets youth leaders, and is designed to assist youth in identifying the consequences of violence on communities, schools and the workplace.