Anse Ger man’s cause of death revealed

(SNO) — The port-mortem on the body of homicide victim 33-year-old Lance ‘Pestro’ Camille of Anse Ger, Desruisseaux in Micoud, has been completed.

According to the results, provided by a law enforcement official, Camille’s death was caused by cardiac tamponade with right Hemothorax due to stab wound to the chest.

Cardiac tamponade, according to Medscape, is “a clinical syndrome caused by the accumulation of fluid in the pericardial space [of the heart], resulting in reduced ventricular filling and subsequent hemodynamic compromise. The condition is a medical emergency, the complications of which include pulmonary edema, shock, and death.”

According to Wikipedia, a “hemothorax — derived from hemo (blood) and thorax (chest) — is an accumulation of blood within the pleural cavity. The symptoms of a hemothorax include chest pain and difficulty breathing, while the clinical signs include reduced breath sounds on the affected side and a rapid heart rate”.

Janice Smith, 34, of Anse Ger, Desruisseaux, was last Saturday charged with murder in connection with Camille’s death. She is scheduled to appear in a Vieux Fort court this Wednesday, April 24.

It is alleged that Camille was stabbed during an altercation at a karaoke event, around 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

It is not clear if the deceased and the accused had a relationship and what led to the stabbing.

