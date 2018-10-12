Don't Miss
Anse Chastanet, Scuba St Lucia train Caribbean dive instructors

By Anse Chastanet
October 12, 2018

A breathtaking marine environment awaits guests at Anse Chastanet.

(PRESS RELEASE) – Top Caribbean resort Anse Chastanet has partnered with its in-house operation Scuba St. Lucia to provide Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) instructor training to students from St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbados.

Anse Chastanet is beloved by legions of vacationers who regularly rank it as one of the Caribbean’s top resorts, and Scuba St. Lucia enjoys a strong reputation as a trainer of excellent Caribbean diving instructors.

The partnership between Anse Chastanet and Scuba St. Lucia enhances the tourism offerings of the Eastern Caribbean as visitors seek more water-based activities.

PADI Course Director, Patrick Hammer and Scuba St. Lucia’s Manager, Georgiana Merlusca taught the courses, while PADI Regional Manager Nick Buskirk served as the exam invigilator.

“By offering training opportunities to scuba diving professionals in the region, Scuba St. Lucia helps make the scuba diving industry a viable and attractive job proposition for Caribbean nationals, while simultaneously assisting St. Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean to gain traction as one of the world’s foremost diving destinations,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of Anse Chastanet.

Hammer, a PADI course director since 1975, has certified more than 5,000 Open Water Scuba Instructors (OWSI) and more than 8,000 Specialty Instructors.

Instructor Development Course (IDC) officials were delighted with the quality of their students, all of whom passed the demanding PADI OWSI exams. The participants from St. Lucia were Dave Mathurin and Dani-Paul Herman from Scuba St. Lucia and Dani-Hill Herman from Island Divers at Ti Kaye Village; Jensen Anthony and Cortright Joseph from Curtain Bluff in Antigua along with Summer-Rain Worme from Barbados, who recertified her OWSI teaching status.

The freshly accredited instructors learned not only how to teach diving courses safely but also how to be useful role models. They can now teach a variety of diving courses, including Discover Scuba Diving, Open Water Course, Advanced Open Water Course, Rescue Course, Dive Master Course, Project AWARE Specialty, AWARE Coral Reef Conservation and Peak Performance Buoyancy. Cortright Joseph and Jensen Anthony also added to their professional credentials by completing several PADI instructor level specialties courses.

The sea is also a little safer because all participants passed the Emergency First Response (EFR) Instructor course conducted by Merlusca of Scuba St. Lucia. Now, they can teach their EFR students how to respond in case of an emergency. The valuable course is available for both divers and non-divers.

Scuba St. Lucia announced the IDC training is scheduled again for local and regional diving professionals, starting on August 25, 2019, with the final exams on September 3 and 4, 2019. For more information, contact [email protected]

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

