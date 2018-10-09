Another weekend of exciting action in the Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League

(PRESS RELEASE) – Action in the 2018 Castries LUCELEC / BOSL Youth League continued on the weekend with a full slate of matches. On Saturday morning U11 got the ball rolling and in the first match of the weekend Flow Lancers FC defeated VSADC Pinehill by 8 goals to nil. For Flow Lancers FC Nielson Willam recorded a hart trick, there was a brace for Kenan Joseph and lone goals were scored by Nathaniel Sample, Kerrison Byron and Mcquain Byron.

In the U13 age group Valley Soccer Club took on Flow Lancers FC. A lone goal from Ramson Harris gave Valley Soccer Club a 1 goal to nil victory. The other U13 match was a VSADC derby which saw the VSADC Pinehill Sharks take on the VSADC Pinehill Dolphins. At the end of the final whistle it was an exciting goalless draw between the teams.

In the U15 action despite a goal from prolific striker Keegan Caul VSADC Lucozade lost to Flow Lancers FC by 2 goals to 1. For Flow Lancers FC national U14 selectee Dante Fitz was on the score sheet and he was supported by Ray Fernelon.

In the other U15 match Valley Soccer Club secured their first point of the tournament with a 1-1 draw with FC Pioneers. The goal scorers were Ranson Harris for Valley Soccer Club and national U14 selectee Ajani Hippolyte for FC Pioneers

On Sunday in 17&Under action FC Pioneers took on Flow Lancers FC with each team featuring two national U14 selectees; Daneo Caroo and Dante Fitz from Flow Lancers FC and the Shaquan Nelson and Ajani Hippolyte from FC Pioneers. The match was keenly consisted with both teams resorting to rugged tackles and physicality. However, it was an own goal from Shaquille Emmanuel from Flow Lancers FC which handed FC Pioneers a 1 goal to nil victory.

In the other 17&Under match Valley Soccer Club were looking to rebound from a defeat in their previous match when they took on VSADC Lucozade. A 15th minute penalty by national U17 selectee Simeon Francis gave VSADC Lucozade the lead following a hard foul on striker Keegan Caul. Francis quickly went from hero to villain when his hand ball in the penalty area allowed Valley Soccer Club to equalize from the penalty spot one minute later thanks to Iyande St. John. The teams entered the half time tied but VSADC Lucozade looked like the team more likely take the lead.

Caul ensured that the VSADC Lucozade dominance paid off when in the 67th minute he eluded a crowd of defenders to blast home an unstoppable shot in the top right-hand corner of the goal. National U17 selectee Rio Longville had the opportunity to pull one back for Valley Soccer Club but he could only fire over the bar from close range after he ran past the defense. Caul then secured his brace when we outran the Valley Soccer Club defense and calmly nutmegged the onrushing goal keeper to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Below are the points standings for the various age divisions