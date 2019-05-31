Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

UPDATE: Stolen vehicle recovered in Sarrot area

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff reporter/editor
May 30, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share47
+1
47 Shares

A Suzuki Escudo motor vehicle that was stolen from Barre Du Chaussee on Wednesday night, May 29 has been recovered.

The left-hand drive vehicle was found in San De Fae, in the Sarrot area.

A source, who is close to the owner, said that someone saw the “post” on St. Lucia News Online and made contact, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was found intact but the thieves kept some items.

A tool box, tyre, a battery that was in the vehicle, and other small items are missing but no parts were stolen, the source said.

 

(0)(2)
Tweet
Pin
Share47
+1
47 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.