Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday November 26, 2021:– Saint Lucians are smacking their lips in disgust following a court’s conviction of another former senior national political figure.

A fortnight ago, former UWP Micoud North MP Marius Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and hurting someone.
This time it’s Marcus Nicholas, another former UWP Government Minister and Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition has been found guilty of Tax Fraud.

Nicholas was originally charged in 2017 for ‘Uttering or Using False Documents for Tax Purposes’.

He was an active campaigner for his party during the 2021 General Elections.

But after four years of adjournments and accommodation by his party colleagues, a jury last week unanimously found Nicholas guilty-as-charged.

The two former Opposition Leaders have each had a controversial political history.

Wilson, a lawyer, fought his case long and hard, only to lose-out, to end up with a probable outcome of being behind bars.

For his part, Nicholas was one of several UWP Government Ministers charged by police between 2006 and 2011 — in that case, for a traffic offense.

The former Dennery North MP remains on bail until February 1, 2022, awaiting sentence.

