Another shooting incident in Black Mallet

A male was hospitalised following a shooting incident in Black Mallet, Marchand around midnight, according to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online.
The victim, believed to be in his early 20’s, sustained injuries to his mouth and leg and was transported to Victoria Hospital by private means.
His condition is stable, according to sources.
Emergency officials received the report at 12:04 a.m.
This shooting comes four days (Sunday, May 14) after two males were shot in the same community.
One of the victims, Kimbert Lynch, 22, succumbed to his injuries, while the other, Yannick Mathurin, was hospitalised.
It is not yet clear if both shootings are related.
so sad , we are losing our young men through violent
St. Lucia is a Gun Ranch now! How all those guns are passing through customs or is it by boat?
They going to wipe out all the marchand fellas man.the devil at work .choops ,smh r.I.p luda.
How you mean if they are related? I am not directly trying to influence or minimize the investigation or the news report, but am just saying. But that's not a big area to have several unrealed violent feuds going on at the same time.
Yeaa but wheres the evidence to show its related??
let the fools kill each other - once is not the innocent by passer
Shut it ass if u don't no what's going on
Sounds like criminal elements and their supporters.
The police only want to do big search for weapons after a shooting death, why no every week to many guns on the streets.
what a shame, what a shame, what a shame, young men just killing each other in the streets while our political leaders marching in the streets .All we see is party colour RED on this side YELLOW on that side.Have a march both SLP and Flambeau to stop the killing,to stop the violence and see how many of them including their loyal supporters,ignorant St.Lucian people would attend.I have never felt more ashamed to be a St Lucian.Dear God protect my children because you know we can't depend on them idiot politicians to do it
heard a rumour that it was a stolen scooter that having this guys being shot up for.
Marchand again!
Sound like the same shooters back again looks like they have'nt finish killing the boys in Black Mallet