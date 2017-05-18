Another shooting incident in Black Mallet

A male was hospitalised following a shooting incident in Black Mallet, Marchand around midnight, according to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online.

The victim, believed to be in his early 20’s, sustained injuries to his mouth and leg and was transported to Victoria Hospital by private means.

His condition is stable, according to sources.

Emergency officials received the report at 12:04 a.m.

This shooting comes four days (Sunday, May 14) after two males were shot in the same community.

One of the victims, Kimbert Lynch, 22, succumbed to his injuries, while the other, Yannick Mathurin, was hospitalised.

It is not yet clear if both shootings are related.