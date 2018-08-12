Don't Miss
Another motor vehicle stolen

By SNO Staff
August 12, 2018
(SNO) – For the second time this weekend St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has received reports of a stolen motor vehicle.

In the latest report, a car was stolen from the Morne, Castries on Saturday night, August 11.

According to the owner, the car is a 1998 CK2 Lancer with the number plate PK9986. It is grey in colour and has “red bumper fasteners”.

The owner does not have a photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to 284-2156 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, our newsroom received a report that a car, registration number 1884, was stolen while it was parked in front Beach Walk Apartments, opposite Sandals Halcyon.

Persons with information are kindly asked to contact the owner at 718-1718 or the nearest police station.

Below is a photo of that car.

  2. Docdell
    August 12, 2018 at 3:03 PM

    These side road mechanics one always have to be careful, cause they can make a spare key. These thieves are professional now, Vincy is land of black market and stolen goods.

