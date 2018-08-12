Another motor vehicle stolen

(SNO) – For the second time this weekend St. Lucia News Online (SNO) has received reports of a stolen motor vehicle.
In the latest report, a car was stolen from the Morne, Castries on Saturday night, August 11.
According to the owner, the car is a 1998 CK2 Lancer with the number plate PK9986. It is grey in colour and has “red bumper fasteners”.
The owner does not have a photo of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to 284-2156 or the nearest police station.
Yesterday, our newsroom received a report that a car, registration number 1884, was stolen while it was parked in front Beach Walk Apartments, opposite Sandals Halcyon.
Persons with information are kindly asked to contact the owner at 718-1718 or the nearest police station.
Below is a photo of that car.
These side road mechanics one always have to be careful, cause they can make a spare key. These thieves are professional now, Vincy is land of black market and stolen goods.