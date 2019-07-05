Another man gunned down in Barbados

(NATIONALNEWS) — WITH ONE MAN DEAD and two others nursing injuries in separate shooting incidents Tuesday night, police are renewing their call for the public to come forward with information on the gun violence.

About 9:20 p.m., Akem “Pet Head” Jabari Leon, 27, and Romario Akeem Phillips, 25, were attacked in a drive-by shooting at 3rd Avenue Manning Land, Bank Hall, St Michael.

Ten minutes earlier, 23-year-old Vmar Griffith felt a bullet tear into the left calf, but fright kept him running all the way home after a gunman attacked a group playing dominoes near Christ Church Girls’ School.

Leon died last night just after 7 after undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH). His was the 31st murder for the year, 20 by the gun.

Phillips was discharged from the QEH after being grazed on the left side of the head. Police Public Relations officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss yesterday pleaded with members of the public to give support to the police to solve the crimes.

“The persons who are out there with firearms, causing fear in the society and injury to other persons, they are known. They must be known to someone, so we’re asking persons to come out and let us know because today might be my day, but we never know where any of us will end up tomorrow,” he told the NATION. (RA/SB)

