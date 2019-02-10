Another Jamaican politician murdered

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The People’s National Party (PNP) has condemned the murder of Marjorie ‘Madge’ Morris, former Councillor for the White Horses Division in St Thomas.

Morris was shot dead at her home in Yallahs, St Thomas this morning.

PNP President Dr Peter Phillips and the entire leadership of the party have expressed shock and sadness by the news.

“This morning’s sad news is particularly shocking as the party continues in mourning over the tragic death of our comrade and colleague, Dr Lynvale Bloomfield, Member of Parliament for East Portland, who was murdered over a week ago at his home,” said PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson in a statement a short while ago.

EARLIER REPORT

Former People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor, Marjorie ‘Madge’ Morris, was this morning shot dead at her home on Albion Boulevard in Yallahs, St Thomas.

It has been reported that residents summoned the police after hearing explosions coming from Morris’ home about 6:30 am.

The responding officers found the 67-year-old woman lying on her kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Morris, who served as councillor for the White Horses Division in St Thomas, was pronounced dead at hospital.