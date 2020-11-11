Another Jamaican charged in Trouya homicide

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Another Jamaican has been charged in connection with the homicide of Cleus Alfred, police disclosed on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Rayan Gregg was formally arrested and charged on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for causing the death of Alfred on August 25, 2020, at Trouya, Gros Islet.

Gregg is remanded in custody, the release said.

Alfred was found in a pool of blood on the Trouya road with gunshot wounds.

Initially, another Jamaican national, 27-year-old Orville Pernelle, who resided in St. Lucia at Ravine Macock, Monchy, Gros Islet, was charged in connection with Alfred’s death. However, Pernelle escaped from the Babonneau Police Station jail on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Reports have indicated that Pernelle used a tool to cut the bars of the jail and make his escape. He was reportedly sharing a cell with at least three other detainees who apparently did not take the opportunity to escape.

Pernelle, whom police consider dangerous, is still at large.

