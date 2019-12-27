Another earthquake shakes region

Share This On:
(SNO) – Another earthquake has shaken the region less than 24 hours after one jolted several Caribbean islands.
The latest quake took place on Thursday night at 9:37 p.m.
According to the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre the 4.7 tremor shook the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Guadeloupe.
Its epicenter was located at Latitude: 16.83N, Longitude: 61.09W and a depth of 10 kilometres or 81 km north east of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe; 90 km south east of St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda and 173 km north, north east of Roseau, Dominica.
This follows on the heel of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake which took place early Thursday morning at 3:54.
The epicenter of that quake was located near Dominica and was felt in Martinique and Saint Lucia.
There is a total of four earthquakes to be recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.
There are no reports of damage for the quakes.
