(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana on August 16 recorded its 23rd COVID-19 death and the number of cases is now over 700, the Ministry of Health announced.

The name, age, gender or address of the person was not released; the revelation of the new death was only made known by the Ministry’s dashboard late Sunday.

It is unknown whether the patient died at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Additionally, 35 new cases were recorded Sunday, bringing the total number of known cases to 709.

Of the 35 new cases, two were recorded in Region One, five in Region Three, six in Region Four, one in Region Five, 11 in Region Seven, six in Region Nine and four in Region 10.

This is the first time Region Five is recording a case since patient zero was recorded in Guyana in March.

With 23 deaths and 349 recoveries, there are 59 active cases in institutional isolation and 275 persons in home isolation.

There are 71 persons in institutional quarantine.